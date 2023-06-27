DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on July 17th

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 232,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DBRG. Cowen decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

