DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on July 17th

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 232,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on DBRG. Cowen decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
