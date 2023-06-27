Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $108.13. The stock had a trading volume of 716,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 96.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $101.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $138.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DLR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

