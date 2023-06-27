Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.00 EPS.

DAL opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.26.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

