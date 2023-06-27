Deere & Company (DE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on August 8th

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $32.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $410.19 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.80 and its 200-day moving average is $402.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.