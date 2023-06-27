Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $177.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $161.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.78. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $111.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,340,000 after acquiring an additional 746,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

