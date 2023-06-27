Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $5.63 on Tuesday, hitting $232.25. 1,120,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,106. The firm has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

