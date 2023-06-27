Danaher Co. (DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 28th

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.11. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.