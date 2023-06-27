Danaher Co. (DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 28th

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.11. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

