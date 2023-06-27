DA Davidson Raises Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $20.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Fastly Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,563,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,010,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,563,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,010,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,375.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,822 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastly by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 695,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

