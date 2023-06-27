CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.34 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -447.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

