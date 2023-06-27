Critical Analysis: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) versus Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) and Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vapotherm and Cochlear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $66.80 million 0.30 -$113.26 million ($3.82) -0.11 Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $1.64 92.50

Cochlear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.7% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vapotherm and Cochlear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -172.33% -1,250.70% -76.03% Cochlear N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vapotherm and Cochlear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 1 2 0 0 1.67 Cochlear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vapotherm currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.12%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Cochlear.

Summary

Cochlear beats Vapotherm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

