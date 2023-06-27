CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.58

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.58 and last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 2008510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.
CRH Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39.
Institutional Trading of CRH
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
