CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.58

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.58 and last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 2008510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CRH by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CRH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,054,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CRH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $98,581,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,808,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

