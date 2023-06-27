Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.09 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $53.09 million and $19.74 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006966 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

