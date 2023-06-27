Core Alternative Capital Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 945,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

