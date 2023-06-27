Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,419,699. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $225.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

