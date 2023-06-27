Core Alternative Capital Has $12.71 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 339,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,924. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

