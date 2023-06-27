Core Alternative Capital Has $12.71 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
EMR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 339,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,924. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Emerson Electric from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.