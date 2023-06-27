Core Alternative Capital Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

UPS stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.65. 374,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,058. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

