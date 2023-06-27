Conflux Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $688.67 million and $71.68 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,698.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00287164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.00753914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00552749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00060928 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,978,171,371 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,978,007,269.8880076 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22697452 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $93,440,497.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.