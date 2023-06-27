Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $675.78 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Conflux has a total market cap of $675.78 million and approximately $86.36 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,469.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00290197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00724557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00541566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00061204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,977,983,777 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,977,735,285.955307 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22677335 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $74,306,826.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

