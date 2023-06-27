Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $359.07 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

