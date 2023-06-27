Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,944,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.56. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

