Comparing CI Financial (CIFAF) and Its Rivals

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Rating) is one of 1,189 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CI Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial N/A N/A 6.16 CI Financial Competitors $426.42 million $2.15 million 30.30

CI Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A CI Financial Competitors 378.68% 7.64% 4.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CI Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.9% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. CI Financial pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 637.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CI Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI Financial Competitors 1039 4507 5895 82 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 95.64%. Given CI Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CI Financial peers beat CI Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.