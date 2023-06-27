Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.