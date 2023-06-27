Coin98 Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $83.89 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002988 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006592 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

