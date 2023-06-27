Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.81. 1,618,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,403,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,631.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,600 shares of company stock worth $51,080. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 39.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,228,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,244 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.