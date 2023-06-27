Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.11.
CLH opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $160.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.83.
In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $783,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $873,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $783,571.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,221 shares of company stock worth $5,244,431. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
