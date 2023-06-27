Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.11.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $160.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.83.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $783,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $873,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $783,571.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,221 shares of company stock worth $5,244,431. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

