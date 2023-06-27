Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,717 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEE opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

