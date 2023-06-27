Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $210.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

