Clarius Group LLC Buys 218 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.48.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

