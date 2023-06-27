CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on July 14th

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of CIXXF opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. CI Financial has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $471.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CIXXF. CIBC cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

