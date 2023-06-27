Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.8 %

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.5291 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

