Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.75

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 645408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

