China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.83

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.
About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers.
