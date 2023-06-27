Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.85. 106,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 226,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
Central Puerto Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
