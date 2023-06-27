Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.85. 106,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 226,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.