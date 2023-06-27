Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.19. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.