Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $14.15 on Friday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,100 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

