Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Tops $131.29 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $131.29 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

