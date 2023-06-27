CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
CEL-SCI Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 44.2% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
See Also
- Get a free research report on CEL-SCI from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than CEL-SCI
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.