CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

CEL-SCI Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 44.2% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

