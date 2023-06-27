Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.40 to C$0.70. The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 1558578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.81.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.48.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

