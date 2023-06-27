Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Cameco worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

