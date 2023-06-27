Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CDZIP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. 5,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34.

Get Cadiz alerts:

About Cadiz

(Get Rating)

Read More

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.