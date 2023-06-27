Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Cadiz Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of CDZIP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. 5,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34.
About Cadiz
Read More
- Get a free research report on Cadiz from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Cadiz
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.