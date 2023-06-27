Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0539 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDSE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. 36,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,569. The company has a market cap of $94.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.98% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 16% from peak to trough.

