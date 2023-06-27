Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDSC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. 168,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,561. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

