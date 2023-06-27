C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Evercore ISI

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

