Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

