BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

BSRTF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,591. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSRTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

