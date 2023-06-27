BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

BSRTF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,591. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.