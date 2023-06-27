BRP Inc. (DOOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

BRP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BRP has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BRP to earn $10.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.89.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.