Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Target Price at $17.06

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lemonade Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 526,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $11,925,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lemonade by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 451.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 184,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

LMND opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $32.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

