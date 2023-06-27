Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target at $2,841.67

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,841.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.24) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bunzl Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

About Bunzl

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

(Get Rating

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

