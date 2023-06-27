Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $825.36. The stock had a trading volume of 170,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $724.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.96. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

